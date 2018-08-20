Drake may have millions of dollars, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t enjoy moderately priced wine. The rapper, former “Degrassi” star, and beloved NJB (nice Jewish boy), has been vocal about his love for Santa Margherita wine since his 2011 song “The Motto,” in which he raps about having “Santa Margherita by the liter.” Now, Drizzy is back at it again, this time with an Instagram touting his love of the wine brand to his followers.

“Santa Margherita the real thirst quencher,” the rapper originally captioned a photo of himself backstage in a black tank top carrying a hefty glass of frosty-looking white wine.

Drake later deleted the original caption. We suspect he that if he didn't deleter it because he wasn't being paid to promote it, he only retracted the reference so that the brand wouldn’t sell out of his suspected favorite, their pinot grigio. The dry wine with notes of golden apple has 4.4 stars on Wine.com and can be found for as low as $14 from retailers such as Total Wine. Many of its reviews sing this affordable Santa Margherita wine’s praises, with one review in particular calling it “crisp, clean, and delightfully refreshing.” Drake, is that you?

