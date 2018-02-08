Drake recently visited Miami to film the music video for his hit song “God’s Plan,” and while he was there, he made a few charitable donations: The More Life rapper stopped by Sabor Tropical Supermarket to buy groceries for 60 strangers.

Drizzy allegedly spent over $50,000 on customers’ food and drink items. Shopper Guille Deza told E! News that, “No one knew he was coming at all, we just came to do groceries. Cameras were being set up so we were all wondering what was to happen.”

He added that Drake was extremely nice and that "he took photos with everyone who asked and shook hands. He helped people find what they were looking for and encouraged all to buy everything they want and to fill their carts."

Deza took to Instagram to share the experience with his followers.

“A real king when out and paid for everyone’s groceries in the store, all the while encouraging people to buy more lol. BE GOOD AND IT’LL COME RIGHT BACK AROUND!!! So much love and bless this man 100 times over for all his generosity,” he captioned a photo of himself and the 6God.

A post shared by Guille Deza (@gmdeza) on Feb 6, 2018 at 3:17pm PST

The Toronto native’s generous gesture comes just days after making a $25,000 donation to a Miami Senior High School in addition to giving $50,000 to University of Miami student Destiny James to help pay her tuition.

Drake surprised students at Miami Senior High by filming a music video, and donating $25K.



He then visited the University of Miami where he donated a $50K scholarship to a random student who just so happened to be Destiny James of Denmark, South Carolina #GodsPlan pic.twitter.com/4nZiQQEnlD — ment nelson (@mentnelson) February 6, 2018

If you’re green with envy toward all the Miamians who got to hang with Drizzy Drake, test your luck with a celebrity encounter at one of these 35 Los Angeles locations instead.