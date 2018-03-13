15 TV Restaurants We Wish Were Real

Like real life, a lot of TV shows revolve around the world of food and drink. When you think about it, what better way is there to gather with friends than over a delicious burger, ice cold pint of beer, or bucket of fried chicken? And as anyone who has ever worked in the restaurant industry will tell you, kitchens are a great source for hilarious hijinks and heartbreaking drama. And while there’s no shortage of amazing restaurants in the real world, well, these 15 fictional restaurants would make the culinary landscape just a little brighter. Or at least, the food world would be a lot more interesting.
Late-night food delivery is about to get easier in 100 new cities
The Urban Sake founder explores new cuisines to couple with the Japanese beverage
Make sure you throw these out when you do your spring cleaning