The Bob’s Burgers pop-up will take place at New York’s Chefs Club Counter from December 18 through 24. Every day there will be a new gourmet burger with a punny name, like the “Dark Side of the Shroom” burger or the “Hit Me with Your Best Shallot” burger.

Each burger will cost $20 and come with French fries, a Bob’s Burgers keychain, and a sticker. Proceeds from the pop-up will go to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Every day during the pop-up the restaurant will open at 11:30 a.m., and it will sell the burgers until they’ve run out. When Cailan first started selling Eggslut’s cult-favorite breakfast sandwiches at Chefs Club Counter in April, the sandwiches reportedly sold out by 9:30 a.m., so any Bob’s Burgers fans who want to try one should probably try to arrive early.

The full Bob’s Burgers pop-up menu is as follows:

Monday, December 18: Baby You Can Chive My Car Burger with sour cream and mustard spread, chives, and fried pickles.

Tuesday, December 19: Don't You Four Cheddar 'bout Me Burger with lettuce, bacon, onion, and four kinds of Cheddar cheese.

Wednesday, December 20: Foot Feta-ish Burger/Never Been Feta with feta, arugula, mayo and mustard.

Thursday, December 21: Dark Side of the Shroom Burger with shiitake, pineapple, and teriyaki sauce.

Friday, December 22: Hit Me with Your Best Shallot Burger with caramelized shallots, goat cheese spread, and arugula.

Saturday, December 23: We're Here, We're Gruyère, Get Used to it Burger with sweet pickles, caramelized onion, Gruyère, and an Au Jus-Dipped Bun.

Sunday, December 24: Bet it all on Black Garlic Burger with mozzarella, spinach, and black garlic spread.