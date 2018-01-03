The rumors are true! Taco Bell has just confirmed that it will debut its very own side of French fries nationwide starting January 25. “Nacho Fries” will be seasoned with Mexican spices and served with a side of warm liquid cheese for dipping — all for just $1.

Fans can also order them Supreme for $2.49 or Bell Grande for $3.49, topped with ground beef, pico de gallo, nacho cheese, and sour cream. The fries will also be offered as part of a $5 box alongside a Doritos Locos Taco, a Cheesy Gordita Crunch, and a medium fountain drink.

Taco Bell’s fries release has been speculated since the brand began testing them with select audiences in West Virginia and Bakersfield, California, last spring.



Courtesy of Taco Bell



Lucky customers in Charleston, West Virginia, even got to sample a “California Loaded Fries Burrito” for $1.99 from the Mexican-style fast food chain. The burrito is a take on a traditional “Cali Burrito” — meat, shredded cheese, salsa, guacamole, and fries — but the Taco Bell version swaps out shredded cheese for nacho cheese and sour cream. But it wasn’t available for long; test markets were expected to close before the new year.

In 2018, Taco Bell is planning to release a total of 20 $1 menu items nationwide and in test markets, on top of 20 mainstay menu items that also only cost a buck. The low-price commitment comes at the same time as its competitor, McDonald’s, launches its new value menu, which features fast food for $1, $2, and $3.

