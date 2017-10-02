This Real Life Tom and Jerry Planning to Steal Food From Subway Is the Cutest Thing

A former Vine video posted to the Twitter account @GentsRules showing a cat and mouse duo doing what looks to be conspiring outside of a Subway restaurant has gone viral. The seven-second video shows the unlikely real-life animal friends seemingly whispering to each other while the mouse looks for a sneaky entrance into the sub shop, presumably so that they can grab some lunch undetected.

The comedic video snippet is highly reminiscent of the cat and mouse cartoon Tom and Jerry.

Tom and Jerry planning how to steal food from Subway https://t.co/5wAFq80DGn — Gents Rules (@GentsRules) September 27, 2017

As we know, the internet loves little animals enjoying a meal. These cats were fed sushi for the best birthday meal ever and people online just about lost their minds. The internet practically exploded after this video appeared of an adorable prairie dog eating snacks in a tiny dress. And a clever pooch was recently hailed as a hero after stealing an empanada straight from the grill in the middle of a Chilean news program.

