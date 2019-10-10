In the wake of its nationwide chicken sandwich outage, Popeyes is giving customers a reason to smile again. The fast food fried chicken chain just announced that its Cajun-Style Turkey is now available for pre-order for the holiday season. Amateur chefs need not worry. Thanksgiving dinner will be ready in a pinch this year. All you need to do is make the side dishes (many of which are best made from a can anyway).

Popeyes’ Cajun-Style Turkey weighs anywhere from 13 to 16 pounds when cooked. Prices start at $39.99 but vary by location. Before it gets to the customer, the big bird is hand-rubbed and infused with zesty Louisiana-style seasonings, slow-cooked and flash-fried for crispy skin. Everything is precooked, but it needs to ship on ice, so you’ll have to thaw and reheat before serving.

To prepare the turkey, preheat your oven to 300 degrees Fahrenheit and cook in a large roasting pan (with juices) for 2 to 2.5 hours until the internal temperature reaches 140 degrees Fahrenheit. Let stand 20 minutes before carving and, if you wish, use the drippings for gravy.



Courtesy of Popeyes

We haven’t taste-tested this product ourselves, but it comes out every year, and in 2017, The Takeout took a stab at it. Reviewers said the aesthetics weren't up to par, calling the bird “ugly as hell: a gray, sodden, flaccid mass with zero crispness to the skin, like a dirty deflated basketball.” But they also said that once fully prepared, the turkey was delicious. It exceeded all expectations. The breast meat was juicy and the skin had zing and heat, “with a citrus vinegary tang and residual burn.”

The Cajun-Style Turkey will be sold at participating locations nationwide. Consumers can pre-order through their local Popeyes over the phone or in person at the restaurant. If you don't have access to a Popeyes or you want to make Thanksgiving dinner on your own, keep the stress to a minimum with these 11 easy Thanksgiving recipes.