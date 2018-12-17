There’s a lot to love about Trader Joe’s. The friendly employees, the well-curated collection of private label products that you can’t find anywhere else, the rush of discovering a tasty new treat you haven’t seen there before. But there are also a few things that even the most loyal TJ’s fans just can’t get on board with, namely the seemingly interminable lines and the occasional products that just don’t taste very good.

20 Things You Should Never Buy at Trader Joe’s Gallery

But don’t just take our word for it; we reached out to our old friends at What’s Good at Trader Joe’s (who helped us out with “Trader Joe’s Summer Products You Need to Buy Before They’re Gone” and have helped us assemble big rankings like “The Best and Worst Products at Trader Joe’s” Part 1 and Part 2), and they were kind enough to pass along their absolute least favorite Trader Joe's products in more than a dozen different categories. And you should trust them: These folks have tasted — and reviewed — nearly every single product to grace the shelves of Trader Joe’s since 2010 (we’ve also included their thoughts on each of the products).

Don’t forget that you can sample just about any product before you buy it if you alert an employee first, and if you do end up buying something that you don’t like, you can return it no questions asked; but first you should read up on products you should never buy at Trader Joe's.