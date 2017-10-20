First-Ever Politics of Food Conference Coming to New York on November 16

Most people may not realize it, but the simple act of eating is one that’s steeped in politics. This will be the focus of the first-ever Politics of Food Conference and Festival, which will be taking place in New York City on November 16.

During the conference, more than 250 chefs, innovators, policy makers, and industry leaders will gather to discuss trends and issues that affect New York’s food policy. Following the all-morning conference, an evening walk-around tasting will allow conference attendees to sample bites from some of Lower Manhattan’s best restaurants as well as local wines and spirits.

Highlights of the conference include a panel on the “future of food programs for NYC’s vulnerable communities,” with speakers including Barbara Turk (the mayor’s director of food policy), Donna M. Corrado (NYC’s commissioner of the Department for the Aging), and Margarette Purvis (president and CEO of the Food Bank for NYC); “Legislating Nutrition and Sustainability” with Gale Brewer (Manhattan borough president), Elizabeth Balkan (from the city’s Sanitation Department), and Kim Kessler (from the Health Department); and a “dialogue [that] will look for shared societal values and common ground on farming practices and technology.” The Daily Meal’s vice president and editorial director, Colman Andrews, will also be participating in a Q&A alongside renowned food writer Ruth Reichl.

Later that evening, attendees will have the opportunity to attend a walk-around tasting gala at the Museum of American Finance, hosted by chef Wylie Dufresne (of Du’s Donuts and the dearly departed WD-50), who recently published WD-50: The Cookbook. Participating restaurants include Amada, Benares, Brushstroke, Blue Ribbon Federal Grill, Harry & Ida’s Luncheonette, Jing Fong, Latin Social, Shake Shack, The Tuck Room, and Westville, with more to come.

Individual tickets to the conference can be purchased here. For tickets to the tasting, click here, and for tickets to both the conference and the festival, click here.