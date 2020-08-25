Pumpkin spice season has crept up earlier than ever before, because we need a little joy in 2020. The Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte is back, Dairy Queen is rolling out two new pumpkin flavors later this week. And Dunkin’ dropped it’s pumpkin drink and snack line-up nearly a week ago. But Dunkin’ had something else up it’s plaid sweater bell-sleeve for this autumn: doughnut-infused beers and some fall-flavored brews.

Dunkin’ has partnered with Harpoon Brewery, based out of Boston, for the third consecutive year, this time to launch three new coffee and doughnut-infused beers perfect for fall.

First up in the new line-up is the Harpoon Dunkin’ Pumpkin, a take on the Dunkin’ fan-favorite latte. The new beer is brewed with real pumpkin, pumpkin pie spices and a splash of coffee for authenticity.

Not a fan of pumpkin spice? Well, maybe one of the most iconic foods in America is more your speed. If you didn't think it could get more Boston than a Dunkin' and Harpoon collab, then you didn't think they would make a beer based on the Boston cream doughnut. The Harpoon Dunkin’ Boston Kreme, a “Boston Kreme Stout” is brewed with not just real Dunkin’ doughnuts but cacao nibs that add a chocolatey taste and doughiness to this creamy dry Irish stout.

Still not sold? Well, there's another iconic breakfast food in beer form. The Harpoon Dunkin’ Jelly Donut is an IPA brewed with Dunkin’ donuts and raspberry purée. This brew gets an added citrus punch from Citra hops and Hüll Melon.

The trio of new drinks join the partnership’s signature Harpoon Dunkin’ Coffee Porter, a tribute to Dunkin’ coffee with malty chocolate, caramel and toffee notes.

All four brews are set to hit store shelves this September. The Harpoon Dunkin’ Pumpkin will be available on draft, in bottled six packs or in the Harpoon Dunkin’ Dozen alongside three cans of each of the other seasonal flavors.

If you are excited for the new brews but still stuck on trying to figure out what an IPA or Citra hop is and what it means for your favorite coffee drinks and the best donuts, read up on the answers to all your beer questions.