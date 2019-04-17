Unicorns continue to gallop their way through the food universe. If you thought things ended with unicorn mac and cheese, unicorn pudding and Lucky Charms with unicorn-shaped marshmallows, think again. Now the horned horse of legend has sprinkled its magic over popcorn, and you can buy some at your local Costco.

Unicorn Popcorn from Popcornopolis is now available online and at certain Costco stores. What exactly is unicorn flavor, in popcorn form? Apparently, it’s made with natural berry and lemon flavors, brightened up with natural colors and finished off with creamy, sweet-tart icing.



Popcornopolis

Since Costco sells everything in bulk, you can feed a whole herd of unicorns (or unicorn fans) with this product. Unicorn Popcorn is sold in a 10-cone snack pack for $9.99, a representative for Popcornopolis said in an email. You can buy it online at Costco.com, or at specific locations.

Popcornopolis says the snack is sold at Costco stores in the Northeast, Midwest and Northwest, as well as in Texas, New Mexico, Colorado, Nevada, Arizona and California. Unicorn-themed treats are still popping right now, but maybe someday the unicorn trend will rank among old-school snacks you completely forgot existed.