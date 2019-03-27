Do you believe in magic? Then you'll believe in the latest version of Kraft macaroni and cheese. A totally magical version of this favorite childhood meal ditchest elbow macaroni for pasta shaped like stars, rainbows and unicorn heads. Oh yes, the unicorn trend has hit the mac and cheese market.

These shapes are actually pretty cool and shockingly detailed, with the rainbow’s ends resting in two clouds, the unicorn sporting a sassy mane, and the star actually featuring a tiny star inside of its main shape. Unfortunately, we don't think this macaroni glitters and shine. But it does have that signature cheesy taste fans of Kraft know and love.

This is far from the first exotic shape Kraft has tried for its classic mac and cheese. For decades, kids have been indugling in special editions with pasta shaped like characters from Star Wars, Spider-Man comics, Paw Patrol, SpongeBob SquarePants and more. You can pretty much eat your way through the enertainment universe and never scoop up the same shape twice.

The unicorn variety is available now at select stores as well as online at Target, Amazon and Walmart, with a suggested retail price of $1.50. It's no surprise that macaroni and cheese in all shapes and sizes has earned a place among the most popular foods of the last century.