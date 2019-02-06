  1. Home
Snack Pack Unicorn Magic Pudding Tastes Like Pixy Stix and Cotton Candy

By
Editor
It is edible
unicorn pudding
Photo modified: Courtesy of Snack Pack

Butterscotch, who? Tapioca, what?

Back when four-legged sports sensation Air Bud was in his pudding-eating heyday, there were simple flavors on store shelves. Nowadays, chocolate and vanilla just don’t cut it. People want color. They want magic. And what’s more magical than a sparkly pastel horse with a spiraling horn on its forehead?

Old-School Snacks We Bet You Completely Forgot Existed

Snack Pack’s six-pack “Unicorn Magic” features two blue and four pink pudding cups. They’re gluten free and, perhaps most importantly, they come with temporary tattoos. But what do they taste like? The packaging just says that they’re made with artificial flavoring, star dust, fairy dust and princess kisses, which allegedly “tastes like joy and rainbow sparkles.” Those are some pretty heavy claims, so naturally we had to investigate.

First and foremost, both pink and blue are vanilla-based, fruity and very sugary. In fact, the blue variety tasted like someone may or may not have dumped Pixy Stix in it. The pink one had a hint of cotton candy. And now that we think about it, we're not sure they aren't just exactly the same flavor. We don’t know what the real flavors are, but those are our best guesses. If we had kids, we would certainly allow them to sneak this off the shelf and into the shopping cart. But we're adults, so we can buy these for ourselves.

Snack Pack Unicorn Magic is available at most grocery stores for a suggested retail price of $2.79. Plus, they’re only 100 calories each, so they’re not by any means the unhealthiest junk food in the grocery store.

