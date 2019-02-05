  1. Home
California Pizza Kitchen Is Selling Heart-Shaped Pizzas for Valentine's Day

Take a pizza their heart!
heart-shaped pizza
California Pizza Kitchen

California Pizza Kitchen is offering pizzas on a new heart-shaped crust for Valentine's Day.

Nothing says “I love you” quite like heart-shaped food, and that's why we're so heart-eye emoji for California Pizza Kitchen's new pizza shape. Yep, just in time for Valentine's Day, CPK has created a heart-shaped pizza. We're already swooning.

The Best Date Spot in Every State

From February 13 to February 17 CPK guests can order any pizza on the brand’s new heart-shaped crust for no additional charge. That means all you have to do is ask your server for your order (or your sweetheart’s order) of pepperoni and broccoli or Thai chicken pizza on a heart-shaped crust instead of the usual circle kind.

It’s important to note, these special Valentine’s pizzas come on crispy thin crust only. They also can’t be ordered through third-party delivery partners. The limited-time heart-shape is only available when dining in or when placing an order for take-out.

With February 14 right around the corner, brands are coming out with heart-shaped everything. Krispy Kreme released conversation-heart doughnuts, Aldi is selling heart-shaped cheese, and even Chick-fil-A has come out with heart-shaped trays full of chicken. 

If heart-shaped pizza won’t cut it and you’re really looking to impress on Valentine’s Day, CPK is also offering a prix fixe menu for two for just $35. It’s one of the best Valentine’s day dinner deals at these chain restaurants.

