Valentine’s Day is on the horizon, which means stores will soon be lush with flowers, stuffed animals and chocolate. If these traditional tokens of affection don’t set off fireworks like they used to, there’s an alternative way to show bae that you care. Starting January 30, Aldi will begin selling a Love Day cheese assortment, and two of the cheeses come in the shape of a heart. Aw.

14 Lovable Last-Minute Valentine’s Day Getaways

These aren’t bland cheeses either. The German grocer is offering four exciting artisanal varieties, including a heart-shaped mature English cheddar cheese, a heart-shaped Wensleydale with raspberries and white chocolate, a Wensleydale with cranberries, and a creamy cinnamon cheese with raisins and diced apple — all for $3.99 each.

What exactly is Wensleydale? It’s a style of cheese that was originally made in Wensleydale, Yorkshire, but is now produced in commercial creameries throughout the United Kingdom. It’s made with cow’s milk and aged for three to six months. People compare it to cheddar with a crumbly, moist texture and notes of honey.

What we’re trying to say here is that whether you’re planning a romantic date night with your other half or spending it loving yourself, we see a cheese board in your future — and not just on February 14. Here are 17 reasons you should strive to eat more of this delicious fatty food (crackers not included).