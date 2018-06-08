Anthony Bourdain, one of the leading luminaries of the culinary world, died at age 61 on Friday while in France working on an upcoming episode of his CNN series Parts Unknown in France.

11 Ways Anthony Bourdain Changed the Food World Gallery

His death by suicide has shocked his legions of fans around the globe, and an outpouring of grief from his fans as well as celebrity chefs immediately flooded Twitter and other social messaging platforms.

Bourdain began his career as a chef at New York’s now-closed Les Halles restaurant and parlayed his experience there into the explosive best-selling 2000 memoir Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly, which shined a harsh light on the intense and unglamorous world of working in a restaurant kitchen and also delved into the author’s own history of drug use. The success of this book led to hosting several of his own cuisine-focused travel shows, including Food Network’s A Cook’s Tour, Travel Channel’s seminal No Reservations, and CNN’s Parts Unknown.

Bourdain’s influence on the culinary world cannot be overestimated. He didn’t just introduce millions to new foods — he introduced us to new ways of thinking about food, and how it ties us together. Here are 11 ways that Anthony Bourdain changed the food world.