The future is now! Starbucks is testing out delivery. You heard that right, UberEats users in southern Florida can now get their java delivered to them as the coffee chain began testing delivery through the app.

Starbucks customers in Miami-Dade and Broward counties can now place orders through UberEats from more than 100 Starbucks stores in those areas and have their favorite Frappuccinos, sous vide egg bites and more delivered.

“We’re in the initial stages of testing a new way for customers to enjoy Starbucks with UberEats, currently available from more than 100 participating stores in the Miami area,” a Starbucks representative told The Daily Meal. “We’re always testing new products and experiences for our customers and look forward to hearing their feedback — and we look forward to sharing more details at a later date.”

Hopefully those details include nationwide delivery! We want our pumpkin spice lattes delivered ASAP.

According to Miami.com, J.P. Restrepo, general manager for UberEats in Florida, said that the Starbucks deliveries take less than 30 minutes from the time the order is placed — and that the option to order Starbucks will only show up on the app if the store is close enough to deliver the coffee hot. But what will they do about iced beverages to keep them from getting diluted? Justice for iced coffee! So far, UberEats’ most popular Starbucks delivery order has been a chilly blended caramel Frappuccino, so it mustn't be too big of an issue. Clearly South Floridians don’t care that a frapp is one of the unhealthiest drinks at Starbucks.