Starbucks has released not one, but two new fruity Frappuccinos as part of its “Back to the Flavor” campaign composed of nostalgic flavors aimed to “take you to the best moments of your childhood or adolescence in a single sip,” Insider reports. The newest additions are bubblegum and cotton candy, which sound totally fun. Unfortunately, if you want to get your hands on them in the good ol' U S of A, you're out of luck. You can only find these playful Frappucinos in Mexico for a limited time.

A post shared by Starbucks México (@starbucksmex) on Aug 17, 2018 at 3:01pm PDT

This same sort of deal happened last year when Starbucks locations south of the border saw a magical mermaid Frappuccino. The limited-time-only drink was made with a green melon creme base topped with blue whipped cream and blue and pink sprinkles.

People in the States don’t seem to be upset about not having access to these Frapps though, and that’s likely because it’s almost pumpkin spice season, baby. A spokesperson for Starbucks told The Daily Meal that the highly anticipated Pumpkin Spice Latte will return to stores nationwide on August 28 — its earliest release yet.

Would fall be fall without the #PSL? We’re going to go ahead and say no, but even the most autumn-obsessed would likely survive without these 10 pumpkin spice products that took the flavor a little too far.