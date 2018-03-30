Avoiding gluten can be tricky, especially when the protein is hiding in so many seemingly innocuous foods. Vodka is clear, low-calorie, and generally tasteless — qualities that make most bartenders hate it and have the opposite effect on almost everyone else. But is vodka gluten-free?

10 Best Gluten-Free Vodka Brands Gallery

In many cases, no. The clear spirit is often made using grains that contain gluten such as wheat, barley, or rye. However, gluten-free vodka, often made by specialty brands, is becoming increasingly popular.

Because they might be distilled from wheat or another gluten-y grain, traces of gluten might remain behind after the distillation process in some of these brands, which would be bad news for celiac sufferers. Those with celiac disease or a severe gluten intolerance may choose to avoid drinking vodka altogether.

But don’t despair: There are plenty of other safe vodkas out there distilled from gluten-free sources, including grapes, potatoes, and corn.

On this particular list, we avoided making any judgements about which gluten-free vodka brands taste best or are the best in terms of how they are made. There are upwards of 30 vodka brands producing gluten-free spirits safe for people who are gluten intolerant. However, we instead chose the 10 brands you’re most likely to find at your local bar or liquor store — the most popular gluten-free vodka brands you can count on to avoid a gluten reaction.

Holly Van Hare and Dan Myers contributed to this story.