Whether you're a longtime vegetarian or you're new to the meat-free club, there are a handful of recipes that every plant-based eater needs on deck. One of those, of course, is a solid vegetarian chili. A hearty bowl of bean chili provides all of the comfort and satisfaction that a meat-based dish does, but it forgoes ground beef or turkey for a hearty blend of filling beans and other classic chili ingredients.

Our 101 Best Slow Cooker Recipes

Chili is a no-brainer during the winter. It's warm, filling and provides enough leftovers for the entire week. When the blustery winds and cold weather have you feeling low, chili is the perfect pick-me-up. But that's not all the dish is good for. Chili is packed with protein and flavor and making the dish vegetarian doesn't sacrifice any of its perks. Aside from kidney beans, this recipe also uses black beans and great Northern beans for an extra protein boost.

Perhaps the best part about chili is the minimal clean-up. Just get out one big stock pot and start by sauteing a diced large white onion. Once the onions are translucent, add in the beans, corn, broth, canned tomatoes, garlic and spices to the pot. Bring the mixture to a boil, then reduce to low heat. Cover and let the dish simmer for at least one hour.

Serve the chili with some shredded cheese, scallions, avocado or sour cream. If you're making the dish for Wild Card weekend, serve it with some chips to make it dippable. No matter how you choose to enjoy the three-bean chili, there's no denying that it's one of the best vegetarian dishes to make when you're balling on a budget.

Ingredients:

1 large white onion, diced

1/2 tablespoon vegetable oil

1 can red kidney beans, drained

1 can black beans, drained

1 can great Northern beans, drained

1 can corn, drained (or 1 1/2 cups frozen corn)

2 cups vegetable broth

1 28-ounce can canned crushed tomatoes

4 cloves garlic, minced

3 tablespoons chili powder

1/2 tablespoon paprika

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon cumin

1 pinch of red chili flakes

Salt and pepper, to taste

Directions

In a large Dutch oven, heat vegetable oil over medium heat. Add onion and cook until translucent.

Add beans, corn, vegetable broth, canned tomatoes, garlic and spices to the pot.

Increase heat to high, bring to a boil.

Reduce heat to low, cover the Dutch oven and simmer the chili for at least one hour, stirring occasionally.