Three Bean Vegetarian Chili

March 19, 2020 | 1:57pm
© Rosemary Buffoni | Dreamstime.com
This vegetarian chili recipe is packed with protein and flavor.
Notes
Serve topped with shredded cheddar cheese, sour cream, avocado or jalapenos (or all four!).
Ingredients
- 1 large white onion, diced
- 1/2 Tablespoon vegetable oil
- 1 can red kidney beans, drained
- 1 can black beans, drained
- 1 can great Northern beans, drained
- 1 can corn, drained
- 2 Cups vegetable broth
- 1 28-ounce can canned crushed tomatoes
- 4 cloves garlic, minced
- 3 Tablespoons chili powder
- 1/2 Tablespoon paprika
- 1/2 Teaspoon dried oregano
- 1 Teaspoon cumin
- 1 Pinch of red chili flakes
- Salt and pepper, to taste
Directions
In a large Dutch oven, heat vegetable oil over medium heat. Add onion and cook until translucent.
Add beans, corn, vegetable broth, canned tomatoes, garlic and spices to the pot.
Increase heat to high, bring to a boil.
Reduce heat to low, cover the Dutch oven and simmer the chili for at least one hour, stirring occasionally.
Servings8
Calories Per Serving243
Total Fat3g4%
Sugar8gN/A
Saturated0.4g2.2%
Protein14g27%
Carbs45g15%
Vitamin A70µg8%
Vitamin B60.4mg29.4%
Vitamin C14mg16%
Vitamin E4mg24%
Vitamin K15µg13%
Calcium134mg13%
Fiber13g52%
Folate (food)120µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)120µg30%
Iron5mg27%
Magnesium95mg23%
Monounsaturated0.9gN/A
Niacin (B3)3mg17%
Phosphorus249mg36%
Polyunsaturated0.9gN/A
Potassium930mg20%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg16.1%
Sodium833mg35%
Thiamin (B1)0.3mg24.1%
Water292gN/A
Zinc2mg14%
Tags