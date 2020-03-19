  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Three Bean Vegetarian Chili

March 19, 2020 | 1:57pm
By
This chili is made almost entirely from cans
© Rosemary Buffoni | Dreamstime.com

This vegetarian chili recipe is packed with protein and flavor.

Ready in
1 h 10 m
10 m
(prepare time)
1 h
(cook time)
8
Servings
243
Calories Per Serving

Notes

Serve topped with shredded cheddar cheese, sour cream, avocado or jalapenos (or all four!).

Ingredients

  • 1 large white onion, diced
  • 1/2 Tablespoon vegetable oil
  • 1 can red kidney beans, drained
  • 1 can black beans, drained
  • 1 can great Northern beans, drained
  • 1 can corn, drained
  • 2 Cups vegetable broth
  • 1 28-ounce can canned crushed tomatoes
  • 4 cloves garlic, minced
  • 3 Tablespoons chili powder
  • 1/2 Tablespoon paprika
  • 1/2 Teaspoon dried oregano
  • 1 Teaspoon cumin
  • 1 Pinch of red chili flakes
  • Salt and pepper, to taste

Directions

In a large Dutch oven, heat vegetable oil over medium heat. Add onion and cook until translucent.

Add beans, corn, vegetable broth, canned tomatoes, garlic and spices to the pot.

Increase heat to high, bring to a boil.

Reduce heat to low, cover the Dutch oven and simmer the chili for at least one hour, stirring occasionally.

Nutritional Facts
Servings8
Calories Per Serving243
Total Fat3g4%
Sugar8gN/A
Saturated0.4g2.2%
Protein14g27%
Carbs45g15%
Vitamin A70µg8%
Vitamin B60.4mg29.4%
Vitamin C14mg16%
Vitamin E4mg24%
Vitamin K15µg13%
Calcium134mg13%
Fiber13g52%
Folate (food)120µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)120µg30%
Iron5mg27%
Magnesium95mg23%
Monounsaturated0.9gN/A
Niacin (B3)3mg17%
Phosphorus249mg36%
Polyunsaturated0.9gN/A
Potassium930mg20%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg16.1%
Sodium833mg35%
Thiamin (B1)0.3mg24.1%
Water292gN/A
Zinc2mg14%
Tags
