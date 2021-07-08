You may think of turnips and potatoes as autumnal root vegetables and tubers — and they are. But they're also in season in the summer. Which makes this turnip potato tart the rare recipe that is seasonal nearly all year long.

There are hundreds of varieties of potatoes and turnips. In the United States potatoes tend to be planted in the spring but are dug up at different times depending on the type. While winter brings hearty Russet potatoes and purple-top white-globe turnips, summer yields tender varietals like yukon gold potatoes and Hakurei turnips.

One of the fun parts about this recipe is the potential to experiment with different combinations of potatoes and turnips throughout the year. Go with whatever is available at your local farmers market.

And while you may be busy making pie crusts for all those summer pies and berry recipes, you can take it easy with this tart. Storebought puff pastry is a tasty shortcut that gets rolled out for a double crust that browns beautifully when brushed with a little egg and cream.

The filling is comprised of equal parts sliced potatoes and turnips, which are parboiled then gently tossed with a decadent, flavorful mixture of creme fraiche, thyme and garlic. The whole thing is baked for about an hour, which allows the veggies to perfectly cook while the crust turns golden.

This versatile, vegetarian tart recipe would make a perfect lunch or a lovely dinner alongside a salad with homemade vinaigrette. It works just as well for a weeknight dinner you can make ahead and freeze as it does a holiday side. And, because it can be served warm, cold or room temp, it would be an ideal dish to bring to a party, potluck or picnic.

This recipe is by Leah Eskin and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.

Ingredients:

1 pound turnips, peeled, thinly sliced

1 pound potatoes, peeled, thinly sliced

1 cup creme fraiche

1 teaspoon chopped fresh thyme leaves

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 clove garlic, finely chopped

Puffy pastry

1 egg yolk

1 tablespoon cream

Directions:

Step 1: Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Slip in 1 pound sliced turnip and 1 pound sliced potato. When water returns to a boil, lower heat and simmer for 1 minute. Drain. Spread slices on a clean kitchen towel to dry.

Step 2: In a large bowl, mix 1 cup creme fraiche, 1 teaspoon thyme, 1 teaspoon salt, 1/2 teaspoon pepper and 1 finely chopped garlic clove. Slide in the turnips and potatoes. Mix gently.

Step 3: On a lightly floured surface, roll out a large disk of pastry to a 14-inch circle. Fit into a 10- or 11-inch fluted tart pan with a removable bottom. Fill the tart with the turnip mixture. Roll out the remaining disk to an 11- or 12-inch circle. Cover the tart. Press bottom and top overhangs together firmly. Trim overhang to ¼-inch and turn in toward the center.

Step 4: Set tart on a rimmed baking sheet. Whisk together 1 egg yolk and 1 tablespoon cream; brush over the tart. Snip a vent into pastry.

Step 5: Slide the baking sheet into a 425F oven. Bake for 10 minutes. Reduce heat to 350F; bake until vegetables turn tender and crust turns golden for about 45 minutes. Serve warm.