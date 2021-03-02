Everyone has their own idea of what "barbecue" is. Though frequently lumped all together, there are actually numerous distinctive styles of barbecue across the nation. These various styles differ on the preferred meats to the flavors of the sauces said meat is marinated and slathered in. So while there is no "true American barbecue," we have the perfect barbecue sauce from one of the country's most famous BBQ regions: Texas.

Grilled Chicken Recipes That Aren’t Boring

Unless you're in the Lone Stae State, you can’t expect your BBQ to taste like a true Texan recipe. Texas-style sauce features a distinctive smoky yet sweet flavor. This recipe gives you a chance to experience classic Texas barbecue sauce, even if you're far from the Southern smoked meat paradise.

All you need to do is combine tomato sauce, vinegar, Worchestershire sauce, sugar and a variety of spices. Let it cook and reduce for a while before slathering it on your ribs or smoked Texas brisket.

Making your own barbecue sauce from scratch will make your food taste better than those sugar-filled store-bought brands from the grocery store. Once you master Texas-style sauces, explore the different regional sauces such as the tangy vinegar-based sauce from the Carolinas, perfect to use with some appetizing pulled pork sliders. Or maybe you want Kansas City’s thick and sweet tomato-based sauce with a kick of chili powder. Take this recipe up another notch by using it as a base for Dinosaur Bar-B-Que’s Dino Jerk Sauce which adds jalapeños and other spices, like cinnamon, allspice and more.

Whether you a barbecue master or just a novice, we answered some of the most popular questions about grilling chicken, steak and more in your state.

Ingredients:

8 cups water

2 lemons, cut in half

2 medium onions, quartered

5 cloves of garlic, smashed

2 (15-ounce) cans of tomato puree, or tomato sauce will suffice

1 cup apple cider vinegar

1 cup light brown sugar

1 stick of butter

3/4 cups Worchestershire sauce

4 tablespoons salt

Fresh cracked pepper

Directions:

Step 1: In a stockpot, add 8 cups water, 3 halves of lemon (leaving one half aside), smashed garlic and quartered onions, then boil it down to about half. It should take about 40 minutes.

Step 2: Strain it.

Step 3: Add to this strained mixture the tomato puree, 1 cup vinegar, 1 cup light brown sugar, a stick of butter, ¾ cups Worchestershire sauce, 4 tablespoons salt and fresh pepper.

Step 4: Bring this to a boil and then reduce, cooking for 10 minutes.

.