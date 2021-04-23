If you're planning a picnic with the family, the last thing you want is to be weighed down with tons of utensils and heavy dishes. That's why incredible sandwiches are such an eat-in-the-park classic. If you don't want to worry about packing extra forks and knives when you can just use your hands. That’s why these strawberry rhubarb hand pies are one of the best foods to pack for a picnic — you don’t have to worry about fighting over that last slice of pie. .

This recipe is also great for spring because rhubarb is currently in season. Typically, peak rhubarb season happens from April to June, so you should take advantage to use this time. For those who are unfamiliar with this vegetable mistaken as a fruit, rhubarb is an edible pink-greenish stalk that you can use in both sweet and savory dishes. It has a tart flavor but can be sweetened with sugar, (or by combining with other fruits) making it perfect to add to your favorite cake or fruit tart recipe. You can also make your own jam out of rhubarb to eat on toast or as a pie filling.

First, you need to make the sweet yet tart filling by combining chopped rhubarb and strawberries with sugar, cornstarch and orange juice. Then cook the mixture until the strawberries and rhubarb are slightly soft. Meanwhile, in a stand mixer, make your dough by mixing flour, salt, butter and water. But you also use refrigerated pre-made dough.

Once you have your dough, it’s time to assemble your mini pie army. Fill the dough with your strawberry-rhubarb mixture, fold it over and seal the edges with a fork. Then place your pies into hot oil and cook for about 5 minutes. Finish it off by sprinkling with cinnamon sugar and now your hand pies are ready to eat.

Not feeling strawberry or rhubarb? Feel free to combine this recipe with any of your favorite fillings. Want to zest it up? Take some lemons and make a lemon curd filling. Need something that just shouts summer? Try making a filling using mixed berries. There are so many ways you can get creative with this recipe, and if you aren't feeling pie at all you can try refrigerated pie crust recipes that aren't pie.

Ingredients:

For the strawberry rhubarb filling:

2 cups rhubarb, large dice

2 cups strawberries, quartered

1/2 cup sugar

2 teaspoons cornstarch

1/2 orange, zest and juice

For the pie dough, cinnamon sugar and hand pies:

2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1 cup butter, cold

1/2 cup water, cold

1 teaspoon sugar

1 teaspoon cinnamon

Oil, for frying

1 egg, beaten

Directions:

For the strawberry rhubarb filling:

Step 1: In a medium saucepan, combine 2 cups of rhubarb and strawberries, ½ cup sugar, 2 teaspoons cornstarch and ½ orange zest and juice. Let sit at room temperature for about 20 minutes. Cook over medium heat until the fruit is slightly soft. Keep refrigerated.

For the pie dough, cinnamon sugar and hand pies:

Step 1: In a stand mixer, combine 2 ½ cups all-purpose flour and ½ teaspoon kosher salt. Mix 1 cup butter in with dry ingredients. Slowly add ½ cup water in little by little and mix on low until the dough looks smooth and comes together in a ball. Refrigerate until ready to use. In a small bowl, Mix sugar and cinnamon together, set aside.

Step 2: Fill a deep pot halfway with oil and heat to 365F. Roll out dough on a floured surface to a 15-by-12-inch rectangle. Cut into 4 rectangles. Brush edges of rectangles with water; and divide strawberry-rhubarb mixture among them. Brush edges with egg wash and fold dough over, then press edges with a fork to seal.

Step 3: Place pies one at a time into the hot oil and cook until golden brown, flipping as needed, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate and sprinkle with cinnamon sugar.

