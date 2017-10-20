This Potluck Mac and Cheese Has Twitter Outraged

Ah, the office potluck. It is an event that is full of so much potential, but can also leave one feeling full of apprehension — either at the thought of what you should be bringing or, worse, the thought of the horrible things your coworkers might present upon that communal table when the fateful hour arrives. Sometimes the offerings are less than mouthwatering, hardly the nourishing work lunch you should be having.

Twitter user Jan Levinson (@coolstoryjanis) was one very disappointed, nay, appalled employee when a “mac and cheese” made by a colleague showed up at the office potluck. In what might be the most literal interpretation of mac and cheese ever, one potluck participant brought in a bowl of cooked macaroni that had been mixed with shredded cheese. That’s it. The cheese wasn’t even melted! What an appalling office faux pas!

Look at the macaroni & cheese my coworker brought to our potluck today. Bruh. pic.twitter.com/TJ494IFjy5 — Jan Levinson (@coolstoryjanis) October 19, 2017

In no time at all, Levinson’s outrage had spread and amplified across the Twitterverse with over 11,000 retweets and over 36,000 likes. Even celebrities chimed in, with Academy Award winner Ava Marie DuVernay tweeting, “I think you have grounds to file a workplace grievance.”

Make sure you never make a mac and cheese mistake, with 34 of the gooiest, creamiest, most over-the-top macaroni and cheese recipes you can imagine. If you’re not sure what you’re doing, don’t just wing it, please. It’s simply not worth the risk of ridicule.