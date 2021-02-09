When you get a true hankering for pizza who wants to go through the struggle of picking among the best pizzerias in America and wait the agonizing 30 to 40 minutes for it to be delivered? No one. Especially when visions of cheese and pepperoni sitting atop crispy crust dance in your head. When the need for pizza is too real but you don't want to make the dough from scratch and wait for it to rise, opt for easy pizza pinwheels instead.

Whether you know them as pinwheels or rollups, the easy-to-make snack is perfect for any occasion. Looking for a kid-friendly lunch or perhaps a game day appetizer? Pinwheels work anytime, anywhere. They're a great alternative to real pizza because the dish is made from refrigerated crescent dough so you can skip the hassle of making your own dough or using the premade crusts (which are always a little lackluster).

But pizza pinwheels aren't just easy and delicious, they're also really fun to make. Looking for the best recipes to get your kids in the kitchen? Let them join in on the pinwheel fun by having them pick out the toppings. This recipe calls for pepperoni and shredded mozzarella, but you can get creative. If you're vegetarian, sliced bell peppers and onion work well. Any cheese fanatics in the house? Don't settle for just mozzarella — add some goat cheese or shredded Parmesan to the mix.

Now that you've got your creative juices flowing, it's time to get started on your pizza pinwheel adventure. If you have any leftovers, just put them in a resealable bag or container and store the pinwheels in the freezer. When you're ready to dive in, cook them for about 15-20 minutes at 350F.

Pizza pinwheels are a perfect option if you're struggling with dinner ideas and want to put something on the table fast. But, if you're looking for something a bit more nutritious, check out some of our easy, four ingredient entrees perfect for busy weeknights.

Ingredients

1 can refrigerated crescents

1 cup marinara or pizza sauce, more as needed

1 1/2 cup shredded mozzarella

1 cup pepperoni slices

1/4 cup green peppers, diced

Directions

Step 1: Preheat oven to 350F. Line a baking sheet with foil and spray with cooking spray.

Step 2: Roll out 1 can of crescent dough onto a lightly floured surface. Press seams together as you roll it out.

Step 3: Spread 1 cup marinara or pizza sauce evenly over the dough. Top with 1 1/2 cups shredded mozzarella, 1 cup pepperoni slices and 1/4 cup diced green peppers.

Step 4: Carefully roll the dough up width-wise (the longest side) and seal the edges. Slice into 1-inch pieces. Place pinwheels on the baking sheet, about 2 inches apart.

Step 5: Bake for 11-13 minutes, until the tops are golden brown.

Step 6: After removing from oven, allow to cool for 5 minutes. Serve with more marinara as dipping sauce.

