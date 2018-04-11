The Magic of Marshmallows and How They Are Made

Marshies, mallows, white soft candies… Whatever you call them, marshmallows — sweet and wonderfully pillowy, toasted or not — are a magical (not to mention delicious) confection. Luckily for those with a culinary inclination, marshmallows are surprisingly simple to make at home. They require no special ingredients or equipment to produce, though things can get a bit messy (in the most delicious way imaginable).

Making homemade marshmallows is a simple but precise process that involves whisking egg whites (as you would for a meringue) while simultaneously heating sugar and water to the right temperature.

Once the mixture reaches 245 degrees Fahrenheit, softened gelatin sheets are added in (while everything is off the heat!) and then molten gelatin-sugar-water mixture is slowly poured in a steady stream (think olive oil into egg yolks for homemade mayo) into the fluffy peaks of egg white.

Once everything is all in the same bowl, the marshmallow fluff is whipped continually until it has cooled down to warmish (that’s the technical term, of course). Then it is poured into a baking tray lined and dusted with a corn starch-powdered sugar combo, topped with more cornstarch and sugar, and left to cool overnight. Once completely set, the marshmallow can be cut, tossed in yet more cornstarch and sugar, and finally devoured and thoroughly enjoyed!

