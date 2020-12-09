Figuring out what to make for dinner during in between Thanksgiving and the New Year, isn't always easy. Your brain is too wrapped around thoughts of prime rib and presents to think about weeknight dinner recipes. Luckily, we're here to help. Skip a laborious dinner, and make this healthy kale salad that's loaded with apple flavor.

Not only is this kale salad packed with sweet and savory flavors, but it also has plenty of gut healthy foods, like greens and lean protein. Make the recipe even easier to prepare by using leftover chicken instead of cooking it from scratch.

The key to a good salad is good dressing. To make the dressing for this recipe, start by sauteeing apples in melted butter over medium heat. Once the apples are brown, tranfser them to a bowl. Add hard apple cider to the skillet and bring it to a boil. Let the mixture simmer for a few minutes, remove from heat and swirl in the mustard.

This apple cider-glazed chicken, served over a bed of kale is perfect to have as a holiday side dish, or for weeknight dinners. Looking for something to get you through the rest of the week? Try out more of our easy salad recipes the whole family will love.

Hard Apple Cider-Glazed Chicken Kale Salad

Ingredients

4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

1 tablespoon coarse grain mustard

2 (12 oz.) bottles hard apple cider

2 tablespoons brown sugar

1 tablespoon olive oil

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

2 Granny Smith apples, peeled, cored and cut into 12ths

4 cups thinly shredded kale

Directions

In a medium saucepan combine 1 bottle of hard apple cider and 2 tablespoons of brown sugar.

Boil for about 15 minutes until reduced to ¼ cup.

Brush the chicken breasts with olive oil and season with salt and black pepper.

Heat a grill or grill pan over medium low heat.

Place the chicken breasts on the grill and cook for 5 to 6 minutes per side.

Baste with hard apple cider glaze during the last 5 minutes of grilling, being careful not to burn the glaze.

Chicken is done when a meat thermometer inserted in the center reaches 170°F.

Remove from grill and let rest for 5 minutes before serving.

In a medium skillet, melt the butter over medium heat.

Add the apple slices and sauté for 5 to 8 minutes until browned.

Transfer the cooked apples to a bowl and keep warm.

Add the remaining bottle of hard apple cider to the skillet and bring to a boil.

Reduce the heat and simmer for 5 minutes until dressing is reduced to about ½ cup.

Remove from heat and swirl in the mustard.

Transfer the chicken to a cutting board and slice into serving pieces.

Divide the kale between 4 plates.

Top with slices of chicken and apples.

Pour the warm apple dressing over all and serve.

Recipe courtesy of Perdue