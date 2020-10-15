Cooking should be fun, and there are plenty of opportunities to do so without breaking the bank or dirtying up too many dishes. This two ingredient recipe for fried sweet plantains is the perfect way to bring food from all over the world right to your dinner table.

The key to letting plantains really shine is to make sure they're very ripe. The fruit has the most starch before it ripens, so you should look for plantains that have a mix of yellow and black coloring when buying them from the grocery store. The sweet Caribbean staple is perfect when paired with a spicy entree, like one of these creative chicken recipes.

To make the recipe, you'll need just two simple ingredients: plantains and butter. Start by peeling and cutting the plantains into small, diagonal pieces. Melt butter in a skillet over medium heat and then place the plantains into the skillet. Cook the plantains for a few minutes on each side, or until they turn golden brown.

Once the plantains are done let them drain on a plate lined with a paper towel. Serve them over a bed of rice as an easy and affordable vegetarian dinner option.

Fried Sweet Plantains

Ingredients:

3 very ripe plantains

3 tablespoons butter

Directions:

Peel and cut the plantains into diagonal 1-inch pieces.

Melt a pat of butter in a large skillet over medium heat.

When the butter is almost melted, place plantains into the skillet. You may need to cook in batches as you don't want to overcrowd the skillet.

About 2-3 minutes into cooking, add another pat of butter.

Cook another 2-3 minutes, until the bottoms of the plantains are very golden.

Flip and add another pat of butter.

Cook for 4-6 minutes on the second side.

Remove the plantains when the second side is very golden.

Drain on a plate lined with a paper towel and serve hot.