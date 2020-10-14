  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Fried Sweet Plantains

October 14, 2020 | 2:57pm
By
These plantains are ripe down our alley
Fried Sweet Plantains
Jacqui Wedewer/The Daily Meal

This classic Caribbean staple is sweet and caramelized, so it pairs well with a spicy main dish such as jerk chicken. Be sure to buy very ripe plantains or let them sit on your counter until the peels are more black than yellow. If they are not ripe enough, they will taste more bitter than sweet.

Ready in
12 m
2 m
(prepare time)
10 m
(cook time)
6
Servings
160
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 3 very ripe plantains
  • 3 Tablespoons butter

Directions

Peel and cut the plantains into diagonal 1-inch pieces.

Melt a pat of butter in a large skillet over medium heat.

When the butter is almost melted, place plantains into the skillet. You may need to cook in batches as you don't want to overcrowd the skillet.

About 2-3 minutes into cooking, add another pat of butter.

Cook another 2-3 minutes, until the bottoms of the plantains are very golden.

Flip and add another pat of butter.

Cook for 4-6 minutes on the second side.

Remove the plantains when the second side is very golden.

Drain on a plate lined with a paper towel and serve hot.

Nutritional Facts
Servings6
Calories Per Serving160
Total Fat6g9%
Sugar13gN/A
Saturated4g19%
Cholesterol15mg5%
Protein1g2%
Carbs29g10%
Vitamin A99µg11%
Vitamin B60.3mg20.6%
Vitamin C16mg18%
Vitamin D0.1µg0.7%
Vitamin E0.3mg1.9%
Vitamin K1µg1%
Calcium4mgN/A
Fiber2g8%
Folate (food)20µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)20µg5%
Iron0.5mg3%
Magnesium33mg8%
Monounsaturated2gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.6mg3.9%
Phosphorus32mg5%
Polyunsaturated0.3gN/A
Potassium448mg10%
Sodium4mgN/A
Trans0.2gN/A
Water60gN/A
Zinc0.1mg1.2%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
best recipes
butter
fruit
Plantains
side dish
fried sweet plantains