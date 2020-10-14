Peel and cut the plantains into diagonal 1-inch pieces.

Melt a pat of butter in a large skillet over medium heat.

When the butter is almost melted, place plantains into the skillet. You may need to cook in batches as you don't want to overcrowd the skillet.

About 2-3 minutes into cooking, add another pat of butter.

Cook another 2-3 minutes, until the bottoms of the plantains are very golden.

Flip and add another pat of butter.

Cook for 4-6 minutes on the second side.

Remove the plantains when the second side is very golden.

Drain on a plate lined with a paper towel and serve hot.