While it may seem like a retro dish, sloppy joes are one of those can't-beat meals that are perfect for kids and adults of all ages. This hearty sandwich is made indoors but the sauce just screams of summertime picnics and parties. Even if you're social distancing this season, this is the perfect thing to eat outside on the patio with your family.

Ground beef sloppy joes are the perfect recipe to make for weeknight dinners... and the best part? They take less than an hour to make. Serve the dish with some chips or a side salad to really welcome in the warm weather.

To make the dish, toss ground beef into a pan, add in your seasonings while breaking the meat into small pieces. Once the beef is done, stir in the tomato sauce, ketchup and Worcestershire sauce. Let the mixture thicken for 5 to 10 minutes. Then, spoon the ground beef onto buns and enjoy.

This recipe is an affordable and easy meal. And since it is so kid-friendly, it's a great recipe to make with kids for Father's Day.

Ground Beef Sloppy Joe

Ingredients:

1 teaspoon olive oil

1 pound ground beef

Salt, to taste

Pepper, to taste

1 tablespoon garlic powder

1 onion, chopped

1 green bell pepper, chopped

1 15-ounce can tomato sauce

1/4 cup ketchup

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

4 Kaiser rolls, toasted



Directions:

Add the oil to a pan over medium high heat, add the beef, and break up with a wooden spoon.

Continue to break the meat into small pieces; add salt, pepper, garlic powder, onions, and peppers. Mix until well combined.

Stir the meat occasionally for 8 to 10 minutes making sure all sides are browned. The meat is done when there is no pink in the larger chunks of ground beef.

Stir in the tomato sauce, ketchup, and Worcestershire sauce. Let the mixture thicken for 5 to 10 minutes.

Spoon ground beef mixture into buns and serve.