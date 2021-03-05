Unless you’ve been sleeping under a rock, you know that feta has been having a moment. There’s a “hack” pasta recipe going around TikTok, where you mix together a block of feta cheese and cherry tomatoes, bake the concoction and serve over pasta for a quick, easy and immensely delicious dinner. (Read on or jump to recipe.)

There have been numerous twists on this viral dish, and we’re here with another one for you that combines too easier-than-ever recipes into one: a sheet pan feta-stuffed salmon. Yes, sheet pan dinners can be even easier.

Swapping out pasta for fish not only packs more protein into this meal, it also makes it friendlier to low-carb diets like keto.

Feta has a very particular tangy flavor to it, which pairs surprisingly well with the subtle fishy flavor of salmon (and if you want less tang, look for a milder variety like Bulgarian feta). It makes us wonder why fish and cheese aren’t paired together more often, to be honest. But if you’re uneasy about this unorthodox duo, you can slice the feta thinner to adjust for your own palate. You can also easily use crumbled feta for this baked salmon if your store is having a run on the brick form of this creamy cheese.

If you’re feeling inspired by this recipe, feel free to dive into more of our favorite seafood recipes, from scallops to fish and chips.

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 medium onion, chopped

3 cloves garlic, minced

2 cups spinach

3/4 pounds salmon filets, cut lengthwise (with your knife parallel to the cutting board)

7 ounces feta cheese, drained

1 pint cherry tomatoes

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Step 1: Preheat oven to 425F.

Step 2: Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in saute pan. Add 1 chopped onion and cook until translucent. Add 3 cloves minced garlic and continue cooking until frangrant, about 30 seconds. Lower the heat and add 2 cups spinach. Season with salt and pepper and cook until wilted, about 4-5 minutes. Remove from heat and set aside.

Step 3: Season salmon filets with salt and pepper and lay them out on a rimmed sheet pan. Cut feta cheese into long strips 1/4-inch thick. Layer feta cheese onto one half of the salmon filets, covering the salmon, followed by half of the spinach mixture. Spread evenly and top with more slices of feta. Place other half of the filet on top. Repeat with the other two slices of salmon and remainder of the feta and spinach.

Step 4: Place 1 pint cherry tomatoes all around the salmon filets. Season with salt and pepper and drizzle with 1 tablespoon olive oil. Bake for 8-10 minutes, or until the salmon is easily flaked. Remove from oven and enjoy.

