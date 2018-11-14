  1. Home
Easy Sheet Pan Salmon Dinner

By
An easy-to-make, easy-to-clean-up dinner, the whole family will love
Salmon One Pan

Life Done Well

Protein-filled, healthy, filling and delicious. This fast and easy-to-make recipe checks all the boxes. 

Recipe courtesy of Life Done Well

2
Servings
1287
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 medium onion
  • 2 large potatoes
  • 2 portions of salmon
  • 1/2 Pound spinach
  • 1 lemon
  • olive oil
  • salt and pepper

Directions

Pre-heat oven to 425 degrees F.

Slice onion into rounds and peel and slice potatoes into rounds.

Put both in a bowl, add about 2 1/2 tablespoons olive oil and salt and pepper, and toss together.

When onions and potatoes are coated, pour onto a sheet pan and place in the oven.

Cook about 20-30 minutes until potatoes are getting soft.

While potatoes and onions are cooking, prep the spinach and salmon. (If using fresh leaf spinach, be sure to wash, remove the stem, and chop.)

Remove the skin from the salmon, if not already done.

When the potatoes are just getting soft, remove the sheet pan from the oven.

Place the spinach on the potatoes and the salmon on top of the spinach.

Squeeze the lemon over the entire pan, being a little extra heavy-handed on the salmon.

Sprinkle with salt and pepper.

Place pan back in the oven for 12-15 minutes until salmon is just cooked through to your liking. Remove and serve.

Tags
CCN
salmon

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
67g
100%
Sugar
6g
N/A
Saturated Fat
14g
71%
Cholesterol
218mg
73%
Protein
93g
100%
Carbs
78g
26%
Vitamin A
533µg
59%
Vitamin B12
13µg
100%
Vitamin B6
4mg
100%
Vitamin C
139mg
100%
Vitamin E
18mg
100%
Vitamin K
569µg
100%
Calcium
226mg
23%
Fiber
13g
52%
Folate (food)
396µg
N/A
Folate equivalent (total)
396µg
99%
Iron
8mg
44%
Magnesium
294mg
70%
Monounsaturated
25g
N/A
Niacin (B3)
39mg
100%
Phosphorus
1241mg
100%
Polyunsaturated
17g
N/A
Potassium
3783mg
80%
Riboflavin (B2)
1mg
74.8%
Sodium
2275mg
95%
Thiamin (B1)
1mg
100%
Zinc
3mg
30%
