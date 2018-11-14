Easy Sheet Pan Salmon Dinner

Pre-heat oven to 425 degrees F.

Slice onion into rounds and peel and slice potatoes into rounds.

Put both in a bowl, add about 2 1/2 tablespoons olive oil and salt and pepper, and toss together.

When onions and potatoes are coated, pour onto a sheet pan and place in the oven.

Cook about 20-30 minutes until potatoes are getting soft.

While potatoes and onions are cooking, prep the spinach and salmon. (If using fresh leaf spinach, be sure to wash, remove the stem, and chop.)

Remove the skin from the salmon, if not already done.

When the potatoes are just getting soft, remove the sheet pan from the oven.

Place the spinach on the potatoes and the salmon on top of the spinach.

Squeeze the lemon over the entire pan, being a little extra heavy-handed on the salmon.

Sprinkle with salt and pepper.

Place pan back in the oven for 12-15 minutes until salmon is just cooked through to your liking. Remove and serve.