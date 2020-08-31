Banana pudding is a classic Southern recipe, but it's understandable if you don't want to make it all the way from scratch. Enter: the banana cream pie pudding cup. Aside from being tasty, it is incredibly easy to make — ideal for nights when you don’t have time to whip up a whole 10-step dessert and wait for it to bake.

This is one of the best-ever no-bake desserts and also happens to be a sweet treat you can make with five ingredients or fewer. In other words, it's the perfect way to wrap up an easy dinner.

The Southern staple banana pudding takes a delightful twist as banana cream pie in a cup and only calls for four ingredients. Unlike banana breads and other banana desserts, you’ll want to use a relatively fresh banana that can easily be sliced without getting mushy.

If you don’t have whipped cream in your fridge for the topping, and you don’t have time to run to the grocery store, you can whip up your own using heavy whipping cream, confectioner’s sugar and vanilla extract. If you’re not a fan of this Southern treat, there are plenty of other iconic desserts to try making at home.

Banana Cream Pie Pudding Cup

Ingredients

1/4 banana, sliced

2 vanilla wafers, coarsely crushed

1 pudding cup (3.25 oz each) Snack Pack Vanilla Pudding

Reddi-wip Original Dairy Whipped Topping

Directions

Add banana and wafers to the pudding cup; mix lightly.

Top with a serving of Reddi-wip. Serve immediately.

Recipe courtesy of Ready Set Eat