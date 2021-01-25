  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Easy Banana Bread

January 25, 2021 | 3:05pm
By
This bread is as easy as 1-2-3!
Simple Banana Bread
Diamond Bridges/The Daily Meal

Perfect to eat for breakfast or as a midday snack, this banana bread recipe is quite easy to make. Feel free to add other ingredients such as nuts, chocolate chips or fresh fruits to give this recipe a fun twist.

Ready in
1 h 20 m
10 m
(prepare time)
1 h 10 m
(cook time)
12
Servings
214
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 2-3 overripe bananas
  • 2 Cups all-purpose flour
  • 3/4 Cups brown sugar
  • 1 Teaspoon baking soda
  • 1 Teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/4 Teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 Cup butter, melted
  • 2 eggs
  • 1/4 Cup milk
  • 1 Teaspoon ground cinnamon

Directions

Step 1: Preheat oven to 350F.

Step 2: Lightly grease a 9x5 inch loaf pan with butter.

Step 3: In a small bowl, cut bananas into small chunks. Mash 2-3 overripe bananas with a masher or a fork. Set aside.

Step 4: In a large bowl, mix together 2 cups flour, 3/4 cup brown sugar1 teaspoon baking soda, 1 teaspoon baking powder and 1/4 teaspoon salt. 

Step 5: Add 1/2 cup melted butter to dry ingredients.

Step 6: Add the eggs one at a time, fully mixing the first egg into the batter before adding the next. 

Step 7: Add 1/4 cup milk, 1 teaspoon cinnamon and mashed bananas to the batter.

Step 8: Mix until all ingredients are combined.

Step 9: Pour the batter into the loaf pan and bake for 1 hour to 1 hour 10 minutes, until a toothpick or knife inserted in the center comes out clean.

Step 10: Let the bread cool for 10 minutes in the pan before slicing.

Nutritional Facts
Servings12
Calories Per Serving214
Total Fat9g14%
Sugar12gN/A
Saturated5g26%
Cholesterol48mg16%
Protein4g7%
Carbs31g10%
Vitamin A79µg9%
Vitamin B120.1µg4.3%
Vitamin B60.1mg8.9%
Vitamin C2mg2%
Vitamin D0.4µg2.3%
Vitamin E0.4mg2.5%
Vitamin K0.9µg0.8%
Calcium54mg5%
Fiber1g5%
Folate (food)15µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)69µg17%
Folic acid32µgN/A
Iron1mg7%
Magnesium14mg3%
Monounsaturated2gN/A
Niacin (B3)1mg9%
Phosphorus87mg12%
Polyunsaturated0.5gN/A
Potassium140mg3%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg12.7%
Sodium178mg7%
Sugars, added9gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg14.7%
Trans0.3gN/A
Water32gN/A
Zinc0.3mg2.8%
