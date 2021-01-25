Easy Banana Bread

Perfect to eat for breakfast or as a midday snack, this banana bread recipe is quite easy to make. Feel free to add other ingredients such as nuts, chocolate chips or fresh fruits to give this recipe a fun twist.
Ingredients
- 2-3 overripe bananas
- 2 Cups all-purpose flour
- 3/4 Cups brown sugar
- 1 Teaspoon baking soda
- 1 Teaspoon baking powder
- 1/4 Teaspoon salt
- 1/2 Cup butter, melted
- 2 eggs
- 1/4 Cup milk
- 1 Teaspoon ground cinnamon
Directions
Step 1: Preheat oven to 350F.
Step 2: Lightly grease a 9x5 inch loaf pan with butter.
Step 3: In a small bowl, cut bananas into small chunks. Mash 2-3 overripe bananas with a masher or a fork. Set aside.
Step 4: In a large bowl, mix together 2 cups flour, 3/4 cup brown sugar1 teaspoon baking soda, 1 teaspoon baking powder and 1/4 teaspoon salt.
Step 5: Add 1/2 cup melted butter to dry ingredients.
Step 6: Add the eggs one at a time, fully mixing the first egg into the batter before adding the next.
Step 7: Add 1/4 cup milk, 1 teaspoon cinnamon and mashed bananas to the batter.
Step 8: Mix until all ingredients are combined.
Step 9: Pour the batter into the loaf pan and bake for 1 hour to 1 hour 10 minutes, until a toothpick or knife inserted in the center comes out clean.
Step 10: Let the bread cool for 10 minutes in the pan before slicing.