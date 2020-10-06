Did you head to the best apple orchard in your area and wind up with 25 pounds of fruit? If you're looking for the best ways to cook apples, consider baked apples this fall. The timeless dessert is great to have when watching your favorite Halloween movies or to serve on your Thanksgiving table. Bonus: it will fill your house with the comforting smell of brown sugar and apple.

Whether you serve the dessert with a big cup of homemade coffee or your favorite pumpkin cocktails, these baked apples are sure to satisy your sweet tooth.

To make baked apples, start by preheating your oven and removing the apple cores. Be sure to leave the bottom of the apples intact. Then, pierce the apples with a fork and place them in a baking dish. Mix together the brown sugar, butter, apple pie spice and raisins. Then scoop the mixture into each apple.

After baking the apples for about one hour, they're ready to be served. Add the dish to your autumn recipe rolodex along with apple cider doughnuts, apple crisp and more of our apple recipes that are perfect for fall.

Baked Apples With Brown Sugar and Raisins

Ingredients

4 apples, such as Honey Crisp or Rome Beauty

1/2 cup firmly packed brown sugar

1/4 cup (1/2 stick) butter, melted

1 teaspoon McCormick Apple Pie Spice (cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice)

1/4 cup raisins

1/2 cup water

Directions

Preheat oven to 350°F.

Remove cores from apples using a melon baller, leaving bottom of apples intact.

Pierce skin of apples with a fork.

Place apples in 9-inch square baking dish.

Mix brown sugar, melted butter and apple pie spice in medium bowl. Stir in raisins.

Fill core of each apple with about 2 tablespoons of the raisin mixture, mounding on top as necessary.

Pour water into dish.

Bake 1 hour, or until apples are tender.

Recipe courtesy of McCormick