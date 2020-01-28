Often times Chicken wings feel like one of those much-dreaded popular dishes you should just never make at home. Baked chicken wings take a long time to cook and never get as crispy. Meanwhile, homemade fried chicken wings are a messy, unhealthy endeavor that requires quite a bit of know-how. Luckily, a trendy kitchen gadget makes chicken wings that are crispy and better for you: the air fryer.

So, how do you make chicken wings in an air fryer? The recipe is easy and requires just a few basic ingredients: 2 pounds of chicken wings, salt, pepper, garlic powder, a few spritzes of olive oil and your favorite wing sauce.

Of course, the recipe also requires that you own an air fryer. While it may seem like adding another single-use gadget to your kitchen can be a waste of money and counter space, air fryers are great because they use hot air circulated by an electrical fan to cook food quickly. Think of it like a mini convection oven.

They can cook weeknight dinner staples like Brussels sprouts, potatoes and fish quickly and using less oil than more traditional cooking methods. Of course, the high cooking temperature, use of less oil and speed also makes it ideal for cooking chicken wings. While wings are one of the best foods to make for a party any time of year, this dish is integral for game day.

Air Fryer Chicken Wings

Ingredients:

2 lbs. fresh or defrosted chicken wings

Salt, to taste

Pepper, to taste

Garlic powder, to taste

Spray oil, ideally olive oil

Wing sauce of your choice

Directions:

If chicken wings are whole, use kitchen shears to cut off wing tips and separate wingette from drumette at the joint.

Pat chicken wings dry with paper towel.

Season chicken wings with salt, pepper and garlic powder.

Coat wings with spray oil.

Set air fryer to 390 degrees.

In a single layer and without the wings touching, place the wings in the air fryer basket.

Cook for 20 minutes, flipping wings halfway through the cooking process using silicone tongs. If wings are not to desired crispiness after 20 minutes, cook for up to an additional 6 minutes.

Remove wings from air fryer using silicone tongs.

Toss wings in your sauce of choice. Serve immediately.

This new method will really solidify the chicken wing as one of the best Super Bowl party dishes.