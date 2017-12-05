10 Nontraditional Ways to Make Traditional Hanukkah Latkes

It’s hard to improve upon the perfect latke — crisp, golden brown, and topped with sweet applesauce and cooling sour cream — but we have made a valiant and delicious effort at proving that sometimes what tradition needs is a little update. [releated]

Instead of sticking to starchy plain, use, orfor a brand new latke experience. If you prefer to stick with what you know, you can add spices, herbs, and flavors that are atypical of ato your cherished family recipe.

While we admit we can’t get enough of this Perfect-Every-Time Latkes recipe that you can depend upon to produce perfect, grease-free potato pancakes each Hanukkah, we can’t help but love this twist with broccoli and Cheddar or the hybrid spanakopita latke recipe with fresh spinach and feta cheese.

If you are looking for ways to update the latke tradition this year during the Festival of Lights, check these 10 delicous nontraditional Hanukkah latke recipes.

Angela Carlos contributed to this story.