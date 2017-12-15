The Best Food and Drink in Missouri

Missouri might be the most American state in the union. It’s centrally located and draws on all surrounding food cultures. Want barbecue? It’s there. Italian? Meet me in St. Louis. And we’re honoring it all in our first-annual guide to the best food and drink in every state.

The Best Food and Drink in Every State for 2018: Missouri (Slideshow)

The Show Me State is often derided as one of the flyover states, but there’s so much to explore. Anchored by two metropolises at either end of I-70, the state also features homey dives and friendly local spots like Lambert’s. From the patchwork suburbs of the Gateway to the West to the one of the great barbecue pilgrimages in Kansas City, the dining in the state has been growing leaps and bounds in recent years.

Over the course of the past year we’ve honored everything from its best hot dogs and farmers markets to its best dive bar and craft brewery in our comprehensive and wide-ranging lists and rankings, compiled through extensive research and with input from a wide network of site contributors, bloggers, journalists, and chefs. We’ve compiled these into individual slideshows celebrating the best food and drink in every state, and you can find our Missouri slideshow here.