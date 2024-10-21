10 Discontinued SunChips Flavors We Might Never Get Back

When it comes to snacks, SunChips are the connoisseur's choice. These chips offer a crunchy alternative to Frito-Lay's usual output and offer hungry folks the chance to incorporate more whole grains into their snack rotation (even though they haven't always been the healthiest option, being part of a recall that will always haunt Frito-Lay). In our opinion, though, one of the most surprising things about SunChips is how old they are: For a snack that feels thoroughly of the moment, they've been around for over 30 years, and in that time, a lot of SunChips flavors have come and gone.

Some of these have left a hole in the market, and in people's hearts. The SunChips brand has an unfortunate knack for getting rid of the flavors that people love most, and, while some of them rear their heads again years after being discontinued, others have remained firmly in the history books.

It's not that SunChips is lacking in options, mind you — there are currently seven regular flavors in constant rotation out there, with limited-edition ones popping up all the time — but we'd give a lot of money to try some of these discontinued flavors. They're not just savory, either: Over the years, SunChips has tried out more than its fair share of sweet flavors, which we're quite frankly dying to taste.