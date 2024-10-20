Forget Plain Whipped Cream: Give It A Much-Needed Fruity Twist

Just because you're short on time doesn't mean you can't produce a show-stopping dessert. Just pull out one of your most reliable, quick-and-easy dessert recipes and pair it with a colorful, fruity whipped cream to thrill and delight your guests.

Freeze-dried fruits and fruit powders have changed the game when it comes to flavoring delicate foods. They allow you to create a potently flavored whipped cream without the artificial flavor or hint of alcohol many extracts and essences bring with them. And, this doesn't just intensify the fruit flavor. Whether you buy the fruits already ground or whiz freeze-dried fruit in a grinder, these fruit powders act as a stabilizer and help your whipped cream stay airy and luscious longer.

To make it, just add the freeze-dried powder when you add the sugar. Start with about ½ cup freeze-dried fruit or a ¼ cup fruit powder per 1 cup cream and your normal amount of sugar. You can make adjustments from there based on your own taste. To give your whipped cream an extra-fluffy consistency similar to ermine frosting, use a food processor to mix it. Just be careful not to mix it so long that you make fruit-flavored butter (or, try fruit-flavored butter). This recipe is so handy precisely because it's so versatile.