The Mini Carrot Variety That Gives Classic Baby Carrots A Run For Their Money
Baby carrots have gotten a bad rap that is, frankly, unwarranted. They are an excellent way to keep misshapen carrots from going to waste, and the leftover carrots from the process are fed to animals, making them waste-free. Plus, they're still a low-calorie healthy treat full of fiber, vitamins, and minerals. Yes, they have their downsides: When baby carrots are made, the processing stage uses energy, and the removal of the peel takes away some key nutrients. Plus, the little carrots become slimy if they spend too long in their plastic bags.
If these downsides are enough to make you want to cut the little vegetable out of your life and look for an alternative to dip into your delicious homemade hummus, we have a solution: The Parisian market carrot. This carrot is naturally mini; it isn't pared down with the nutrient-dense skin and tasty, peppery greens removed. It combines the flavor and full health benefits of a carrot with the size and shape of a radish.
How to get these mini carrots
Baby carrots have a big step up on the Parisian mini carrots when it comes to availability. You can find them in almost every grocery store. But where do you get these French unprocessed mini carrots? First, check your farmer's market. If you've never been, here are some great tips on how to shop at your local farmer's market. Farmer's markets often have produce you can't find in grocery stores. If you don't see any Parisian carrots there, ask a farmer; they might know who in your region is growing them and where they're selling them. You might even encourage them to start growing the carrots themselves.
If it's winter and too cold for a farmer's market, you can find frozen Parisian carrots online. There's nothing wrong with them; in fact, frozen vegetables have many advantages over their fresh counterparts. Finally, do you want fresh Parisian Market carrots but don't have access to a farmer's market, and do you have some space in your yard? Become your own farmer! They're easy to grow and, due to their size, produce edible carrots faster than their full-size counterparts. You can find seeds online, and, depending on your season, you could have your own unprocessed, full-nutrient mini carrots within 50 to 60 days.