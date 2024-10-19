The Mini Carrot Variety That Gives Classic Baby Carrots A Run For Their Money

Baby carrots have a big step up on the Parisian mini carrots when it comes to availability. You can find them in almost every grocery store. But where do you get these French unprocessed mini carrots? First, check your farmer's market. If you've never been, here are some great tips on how to shop at your local farmer's market. Farmer's markets often have produce you can't find in grocery stores. If you don't see any Parisian carrots there, ask a farmer; they might know who in your region is growing them and where they're selling them. You might even encourage them to start growing the carrots themselves.

If it's winter and too cold for a farmer's market, you can find frozen Parisian carrots online. There's nothing wrong with them; in fact, frozen vegetables have many advantages over their fresh counterparts. Finally, do you want fresh Parisian Market carrots but don't have access to a farmer's market, and do you have some space in your yard? Become your own farmer! They're easy to grow and, due to their size, produce edible carrots faster than their full-size counterparts. You can find seeds online, and, depending on your season, you could have your own unprocessed, full-nutrient mini carrots within 50 to 60 days.