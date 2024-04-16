Why The French Take Hot Chocolate So Seriously

In the U.S., you'll find a coffee shop of one kind or another on practically every street corner. A morning cup of joe or afternoon pick-me-up is an essential way of life — most everyone has their signature order or their secret to the perfect at-home cup. A beverage like hot chocolate is something that is sipped around a campfire, enjoyed during the holidays, or ordered for the little ones because they shouldn't have caffeine. In France, though, it isn't a drink to be so lightly dismissed — nor is it the same American hot chocolate experience.

It's important to first explain what exactly French hot chocolate is. Chocolat chaud is not made with powder from a grocery store packet. It is made with high-quality melted chocolate and usually whole milk, often with something added like sugar or vanilla. It's a thick, silky, and rich drink to warm a bitter winter day or brighten a morning meal. It is luxurious, but it's a decadence that's quite common within the French culture. To understand hot chocolate's hold on the country, though, it's necessary to go back a few centuries and land at the court of King Louis XIII. Because the reason that the French take hot chocolate so seriously has its origin in the halls of Versailles.