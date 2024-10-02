Whatever Happened To McDonald's Discontinued Chicken Selects?

From McNuggets to Crispy Chicken Sandwiches, there's no shortage of poultry options when ordering from McDonald's. However, there does seem to be a chicken tender-shaped hole in the hearts of some customers that the company has not been able to fill. Long-time fans may have fond memories of the discontinued chicken item we wish the fast food chain would bring back: Chicken Selects.

These crispy tenders debuted at McDonald's in 2002 and remained a fan favorite until their removal in 2013. Per CNBC, McDonald's reported that Chicken Selects simply did not earn a spot on the permanent menu. A spokesperson for the restaurant via Reuters said, "We are constantly evolving our menu and listening to our customers to meet their changing needs." While the Selects have never returned to the U.S. menus, they can still be found at McDonald's locations in the U.K.

Another version of McDonald's chicken tenders did appear in the U.S. in the form of Buttermilk Crispy Tenders in 2017. Fans were so excited about this item that McDonald's ran out of its supply shortly after its debut. Sadly, the tenders were also removed from menus in 2020 due to the pandemic in a bid to simplify menus for efficiency and safety reasons. Four years later, chicken tenders still have not returned to American Mickey D's locations.