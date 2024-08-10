Get Ready: The Chicken Big Mac Is Returning To McDonald's
When you want the scoop on new developments at McDonald's, Mike Haracz is the person to ask. Having previously served as the chain's manager of culinary innovation, Haracz often shares insights regarding McDonald's on social media. His latest revelations were featured in a TikTok clip, where Haracz disclosed that the restaurant's CEO shared a video claiming that the chicken Big Mac would be returning to menus "at some point."
This Big Mac variant made its American debut in 2022. Before that, the sandwich was available in locations outside of the U.S., including the U.K. and Australia. In multiple instances, the chicken Big Mac was only available in select test markets or offered on a limited-edition basis. Whether this suggests the sandwich lacks staying power is unclear. However, some of the chain's poultry-based offerings have left something to be desired. (For instance, some folks might feel the McDonald's McChicken Biscuit isn't the best sandwich because of how dry it can be.) Haracz expresses a less-than-stellar sentiment about the chicken Big Mac his video, stating, "It is not my favorite." He also speculated that the chain could use a lower-cost chicken patty to keep prices commensurate with the original Big Mac.
McDonald's CEO confirms re-introduction of the chicken Big Mac
McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski not only confirmed the return of the chicken Big Mac in a TikTok video, but he also tried to sell followers on its beefy counterpart. Kempczinski performed a side-by-side comparison of the original and chicken versions. It seems that the only real difference between the Big Mac recipes is the meat, but it's a significant one.
Kempczinski described the chicken Big Mac as "really good" and had ample praise for the crunchy patties, noting that they offer a texture that the beef burgers lack. The CEO suggested buying both burgers rather than picking one over the other. However, that could be a pricey proposition. While there's currently no word on how much the new menu item will cost, it could be a concern for many fast-food fans frustrated by ever increasing prices. If you consider that a FinanceBuzz study found that the McDonald's McChicken is 200% more expensive than it was a decade ago, it seems highly possible that the new chicken Big Mac will come with a side of sticker shock.