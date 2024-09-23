The Popular Fruit You May Want To Avoid Buying Canned

Are you a canned food fan? Who isn't? Canned foods provide the ultimate convenience. They have a far longer shelf life than the fresh stuff and travel well, which means you can enjoy your favorite fruits all year long or sample fruits grown far away. But despite all these benefits, not all canned fruits are created equal. Some are best left on store shelves, and, when considering which canned foods to avoid, one popular option comes to mind: pears.

Pears don't shine in their canned form. Depending on the variety, the texture of a fresh pear can be crisp, buttery, or somewhere in between. The peel can be a bit tart, while the flesh is juicy, sweet, and super flavorful. However, canned pears lose this robust profile. Most canned pears are peeled, so you can say goodbye to that element. Meanwhile, the canned fruit loses much of that unique pear flavor, and can be hard and slightly gritty.

However, taste isn't the only reason to avoid purchasing canned pears. The canning process can affect fruit in a variety of ways, from texture and flavor changes to nutritional concerns. And sadly, this isn't the only canned fruit that disappoints. So before you head to the grocery store, let's dive deeper into why pears and other canned fruits aren't the best choices for your pantry.