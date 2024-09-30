Here's Why Your Grilled Bratwurst Never Turns Out Right

When you bite into a grilled bratwurst, you want to be greeted by that telltale snap and unctuous chew. But if you're cooking them the same way you cook plain old American hot dogs, you probably won't get the result you want.

Fortunately, Chowhound's Ksenia Prints shows us how to do it right in the latest episode of "You're Doing It All Wrong." Prints starts by explaining that we should grill brats directly from the fridge. There's no need to boil or prick them to prevent bursting, as is the conventional wisdom when it comes to hot dogs. Instead, you're going to cook them low and slow, moving them as needed from the hot zone to the cold zone of your grill until they're cooked on all sides and have grill marks.

You could stop there, but to get that authentic German beer hall flavor, Prints recommends a warm beer bath. But this probably isn't the best place for those spicy and flavorful Oktoberfest ales. Stick with a lighter lager. You want to choose a beer that complements your meat, like a German pilsner or a bock, heated with a couple of sliced onions for extra flavor. Then let your cooked brats hang out in the warm liquid for five or 10 minutes.