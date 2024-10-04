What You Need To Ask (And Tell) A Restaurant Before Dining With A Crowd

If you plan to host a large party, a restaurant can save you the effort of providing drinks and eats for a crowd. But how smoothly it goes comes down to planning and communication. And it all starts with a meeting.

Instead of making a reservation and hoping for the best, contact the manager between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., when most restaurants slow down, and hash out all the details. Better yet, go in — there's nothing like a captive audience.

There's a lot to discuss, so take copious notes about the seating arrangements, food and beverage details, and any extras they promise you, such as a birthday cake. Then, make sure you confirm the details during the meeting and then again a few days before the big event, including the answers to all the questions you asked the restaurant and all the info you gave them to ensure your party goes off without a hitch.