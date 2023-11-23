Who Should Actually Pay The Dinner Bill When It's Someone's Birthday?

The little rules and best practices of our society aren't always clear and known to everyone. Since most of us (probably) didn't go to finishing school, it's only natural that we'll have some gaps in knowledge when it comes to etiquette. When do you use which fork? Is there a wrong way to hold a wine glass? And who pays the bill?

The question of who pays, or how to split the bill, becomes especially relevant when it's someone's birthday. You want to make the person of honor feel special, but let's be honest — money isn't a renewable resource. So what's the proper solution? The good news is that when simply meeting up with friends at a restaurant, it's customary and socially acceptable for everyone except the birthday person to split the bill.

But the situation changes if it's a more formalized event. If you invite people to an event that you planned — you're a host, and it's on the host to pay. This remains true even if you're throwing your own birthday party, so don't pick a pricey spot and expect your friends to pay your way.