The Store-Bought Peanut Butter Brand We Didn't Know Was One Of The Unhealthiest
Peanut butter is a spread that people love to eat in many different ways; it can be homemade, store-bought, eaten straight out of the jar, or smothered into a PB&J sandwich — there's no right or wrong. Store-bought PB covers just about every preference, from texture differences like smooth or crunchy to ingredient variations like no added sugar or salt. But when it comes to store-bought peanut butter, not all are made equally.
It's hard to argue with Smucker's popularity since its delicious PB products make it one of the leading peanut butter brands in the U.S. But one of their variations which can be a little deceiving, is Smucker's Reduced Fat Natural Style Creamy Peanut Butter. This particular reduced-fat variation might be one of the unhealthier kinds of peanut butter out there, although reduced-fat peanut butter is usually marketed otherwise. While this specific PB contains 12 grams of fat compared to the usual 16 grams, other ingredients like maltodextrin have been added to make up for the missing fat content. Maltodextrin is a highly processed carbohydrate used in many store-bought goods, usually to thicken or sweeten foods. Consuming large amounts of maltodextrin can also have negative health effects, especially for people with diabetes or autoimmune diseases (via Healthline).
Smucker's reduced fat peanut butter contains maltodextrin
Maltodextrin has a higher glycemic index than regular sugar, which means it can cause a spike in blood sugar levels. This can be detrimental to anyone with diabetes and even increase the risk of type 2 diabetes. Maltodextrin can also negatively impact people with autoimmune diseases since it stops the growth of gut-friendly bacteria. Although consuming maltodextrin in small amounts might be fine for some people, the increase in PB's carbohydrates and sodium might not be. The carbohydrates in maltodextrin bring the carbs in this PB up to 12 grams compared to only 7 grams in their Natural Creamy Peanut Butter. So it's not the most suited to someone looking to lose weight or follow a low-carb diet.
Although everyone has different nutritional goals and needs, Smucker's peanut butter being marketed as "natural" might be misleading, as there are far more natural versions out there that contain peanut butter as the only ingredient. Making PB at home is also a great way to control the ingredients that go into the recipe. Some people may be drawn to this jar containing less fat, but a lot of the fats that naturally occur in peanut butter are actually healthy, like monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fatty acids. Whichever jar of PB you like is up to you, but don't rely on the front product label to know what's in it.